  • Baptist Health, Wolfson Children's Hospital open pediatric clinic at Ribault High School

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new school-based health center at Ribault High School hopes to revolutionize local children’s access to primary medical care. 

    The program provides free medical services to all people in the community who are under 21 years old.

    In an area with constant Medicare cuts and limited access to primary care services, children can now get immunizations, physicals and lab work through Baptist Health.

    It’s part of a school-based health center approach model.

    The National Center of Biotechnology Information said this model improves children’s access to health care because it is right at school.

    We spoke to one student who uses the school services.

    "I feel like that’s amazing, especially in this kind of community has a bad outlook, so I feel like that’s a very positive thing in this area,” Jadan Clements said.

    Another goal of the program is to provide students with preventative care, which will cut down on emergency room visits and costs.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: