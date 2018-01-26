0 Baptist Health, Wolfson Children's Hospital open pediatric clinic at Ribault High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new school-based health center at Ribault High School hopes to revolutionize local children’s access to primary medical care.

The program provides free medical services to all people in the community who are under 21 years old.

Baptist Health and Wolfson Children's Hospital teamed up to open a pediatric clinic to individuals under 21yo at Ribault High School. They hope this school based health center will improve school performance. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/o1nfnPZDA8 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 25, 2018

In an area with constant Medicare cuts and limited access to primary care services, children can now get immunizations, physicals and lab work through Baptist Health.

It’s part of a school-based health center approach model.

The school based health center will have traditional primary care services like immunizations, physicals and labs. Services like ultrasounds and imaging can be referred out. @WOKVNews @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7N3KEivHMD — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 25, 2018

The National Center of Biotechnology Information said this model improves children’s access to health care because it is right at school.

We spoke to one student who uses the school services.

Baptist CEO Hugh Greene tells me services are free for individuals under 21 yo. The program was eligible for some grant money, but this is largely privately funded. Greene said it was not about the cost to the hospitals, it was about the care to the community. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/REpYELpcz9 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 25, 2018

"I feel like that’s amazing, especially in this kind of community has a bad outlook, so I feel like that’s a very positive thing in this area,” Jadan Clements said.

Another goal of the program is to provide students with preventative care, which will cut down on emergency room visits and costs.

The hospital will have Pediatrician and medical director Mikah Owen, M.D., and nurse practitioner Christie Johnson. Baptist tells me they may add more staff depending on the demand. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/88IlX7meIy — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 25, 2018

NCBI says school based health systems demonstrate “increased access to care, improved health and education outcomes, and high levels of satisfaction.” Part of the reason for their success is the convenience of healthcare at school. This also reduces transportation issues. pic.twitter.com/0ArHgRD6mD — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 25, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.