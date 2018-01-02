Best ways to protect your plants during freezes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the air temperature dropping fast in Jacksonville, one of your outside investments is in danger of freezing.
Action News Jax visited home and garden centers to learn the best way to protect your plants.
Experts showed us frost blankets, but they say plastic will also work. The blanket traps moisture and insulates the plants from the cold, generating heat below. They say the blanket creates a greenhouse effect.
We learned freezing temperatures freeze the water inside plant cells. The result is punctured, damaged parts of the plant that affect the whole plant's ability to transport water and nutrients (maintain homeostasis). @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/0agOwGvC8T— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 1, 2018
Experts tell us homeowners should not use cloth blankets as they will just get wet and soak the plant. They say homeowners need to bring potted plants indoors during freezing temperatures.
Garden specialist Cara Christensen described damage that can happen if plants are not protected in these freezing temperatures.
“Sometimes you don’t see it right away, but within a couple of days you’ll see the plants start to droop and they’ll start to get brown,” she said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}