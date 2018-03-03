0 Big changes for Atlantic Beach businesses

A dozen businesses are facing big changes in Atlantic Beach and one restaurant already closed its doors.

Business owners began clearing out their restaurant located in the strip mall at the corner of Atlantic Boulevard and Third Street, behind Poe’s Tavern.

As Philip Sheffield chipped off the tile on the walls of his former franchise, he said he feels like he is chipping away at his retirement fund.

“This was our life, money. This was our retirement,” Sheffield said.

A former business owner is chipping away at tiles on the wall. His restaurant in Atlantic Beach shut its doors. Other business owners are worried they will soon have to follow @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/FruD6rFtTr — Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) March 2, 2018

Action News Jax was shown an email sent from property management that said it is not willing to extend their lease, but calls and emails to the company went unanswered.

“We’re devastated. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” Sheffield said.

The owners of Jimmy Johns already closed their doors and they might not be the only tenants to do so.

“I do know some of them are on a month-to-month basis and others are worried their leases won’t be extended,” Sheffield said.

Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser said while she cannot confirm anything about the leases in the plaza, she said big changes will be made to these shops, but she wants to maintain the community feel.

“We thought this place would be here for decades,” Sheffield said.

Glasser also said this is a small town and it hurts when there is this kind of an abrupt change.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.