Bill could privatize access to Florida's beaches

Proposed legislation could limit the public’s access to the beach if passed.
The Possession of Real Property bill would prohibit local governments from passing or enforcing local customary use ordinances, which currently protect public access to beaches.
Under the bill, sponsored by Florida state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo (R) and state Rep. Katie Edwards (D), oceanfront homeowners could argue they have a superior right to the beach on their oceanfront property.
The proposed bill would also permit them to bring a cause for damages against trespassers.
Action News Jax spoke to homeowners and beachgoers about the legislation
“The beach belongs to the public. It belongs to everyone, not just the oceanfront homeowners,” homeowner Bob Grovestein said.
“That’s pretty ridiculous. I mean, that’s one of the things that everybody loves about Jacksonville is our beaches and if you limit that, I think you’re really hurting Jacksonville," beachgoer Judy Peek said.
The proposed legislation could also subject homeowners to private beach taxes.
The bill was struck down last year, but a similar ordinance passed in Walton County in the panhandle.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}