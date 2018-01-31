Bistro Aix set to reopen Feb. 8 after closing to repair Hurricane Irma damage

A well-known San Marco restaurant that suffered damage from Hurricane Irma in September will reopen next week.
The owners of Bistro Aix, Jacques Klempf and Fraser Burns, announced in a news release that the restaurant will reopen Thursday, Feb. 8. Guests can make reservations by going to bistrox.com or to opentable.com.
Many familiar dishes will be on the menu, including French onion soup, brie en croute, blue cheese chips, steak frites and wood-fired pizzas, the release detailed.
A happy hour menu with discounted beverages and bar snacks will be served Monday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The dessert menu will includes classic French desserts with a creative twist, including chai crème brûlée, banana crepes and house-made ice cream.
“Ever since Hurricane Irma passed, we have been working hard to get Bistro Aix ready for service again. We are eager to welcome back our valued guests, neighbors and friends next week,” Klempf said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}