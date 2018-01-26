0 Boaters in Little Talbot Island escape as boat sunk

The captain of a shrimp boat and his crew had to use a life raft to get to land after their boat starting taking on water.

“Total chaos,” shrimp boat crew member John Anderson said.

That’s how Anderson described waking up and realizing their boat was no longer anchored.

“We woke up to the boat bumping bottom,” Capt. Willie Allen said.

Allen said the crew members tried to call other boats in the area, but they didn’t hear them.

He said the U.S. Coast Guard couldn’t get to them either.

“The waves kept picking it up and beating it on the sand,” Allen said.

That’s when, the crew said, it was able to use a life raft to get to the beach.

The crew said that once its boat became separated from its anchor, the boat drifted about 2 miles and ended up off Little Talbot Island. It is now slowing sinking underwater.

“So far, we got our radar dome, spotlight and little odds and ends,” Allen said.

Those are some of the items the crew was able to salvage more than 24 hours later.

“With the incoming tide, we knew it would be coming ashore,” Allen said.

The Coast Guard and the Department of Environmental Protection were near the crash site Friday morning, making sure oil wasn’t leaking into the water.

“We didn’t have that much fuel left on the boat anyway. It was the end of the trip,” Allen said.

Allen said the crew already has another boat ready to go back out to continue their job.

“Waiting to get the motor put in it and I’ll be right back out there,” Allen said.



