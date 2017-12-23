Bold City Brewery brews up special beer to help Cummer Museum

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Right now, Jacksonville beer-makers are brewing up some help for the Cummer Museum.

Hurricane Irma severely damaged the Jacksonville staple. Alex Johnson, a Jacksonville native, has been going there since he was a kid.

“It was devastating,” Johnson said. “Those roses have been there since the beginning. A lot of them they said are irreplaceable, and the fact that that's gone forever is heartbreaking.”

Johnson and the team at Bold City Brewery knew they had to help.

“I immediately jumped on it, got on my computer, and started typing up a recipe for them,” Johnson said.

They’re brewing batches of the "Avante Gardener" to get the museum back on track. And to truly honor them, Johnson is using floral flavors--even a piece of the oak tree at the Cummer Museum in the beer.

“So it'll be very floral, earthy, definitely interesting and unique,” Johnson said. “So it should be fun.”

It goes on sale in February at the Bold City Brewery on Bay Street.

A portion of the proceedings will go to the Cummer Musuem, and they'll buy their own kegs for their fundraising events.

“Anything we can do to get them back on their feet it is awesome,” Johnson said.

For Johnson, it's always been about one thing. “It feels amazing,” Johnson said. “Isn't that the whole point, giving back?”

It's certainly the time of year for giving back. Johnson and his team are proving you can do that in a myriad of ways, with holiday cheer, or even beer.



