Bouquets of Kindness gives new life to flowers to bring smiles to those who need them most

The local nonprofit Bouquets of Kindness is taking donated flowers from local grocery stores, and even brides, to give them new life inside local retirement facilities.
The nonprofit is located inside the corner of Lisa Kirkwood and her husband’s music store.
Kirkwood and her team have created more than 7,000 bouquets, bringing them to places they’re needed most like Brookdale, an assisted living facility.
Volunteers arrange will donated flowers into new bouquets and deliver those to individual rooms and visit with each recipient.
Bouquets of Kindness also does therapy arrangements. Loose flowers are taken to residents to create their own unique bouquets and provide physical and mental therapy.
To learn how to donate flowers to the organization, visit their website.
