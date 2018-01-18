Brace yourself! Jacksonville area expected to get hard freeze early Friday

Prepare and bundle up again! We've got a hard freeze warning is in effect across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m.
We're expected to have clear skies Thursday before a chilly night across our area. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s inland, mid- to upper 20s from I-95 to the coast.
First Alert Weather Hour-By-Hour forecast
As for early Friday, temperatures will dip to the mid-20s and warm up to the high 50s by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s to nearly 70 over the weekend.
Spend as little time outside as possible the next two mornings unless you're willing to brace the chill. Also, make sure you protect your property and do what it takes to stay warm Thursday night.
So the past 12 hours have been pretty chilly here in JAX. #FirstAlertWX pic.twitter.com/9KEcnN01CV— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 18, 2018
I was just looking at the numbers for January, so far, in Jacksonville. RIGHT NOW we are running almost 5 degrees below our average temperature for the month (through yesterday). #FirstAlertWX #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/aQsBdq8CR3— Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) January 18, 2018
