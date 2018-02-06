  • Breast cancer treatment heart risks: Study said 2 leading causes of death could intertwine

    An American Heart Association study said some breast cancer treatments can raise women's heart disease risks.

    According to the study, state-of-the-art chemo and radiation therapies can cause heart tissue and coronary damage, as well as reduced heart function.

    This puts women who undergo certain breast cancer treatments at risk of developing heart disease and suffering heart attacks. 

    We spoke to one woman who had several breast cancer scares after her mother was diagnosed with the disease.

    She said she now has second thoughts about ever undergoing treatment.

    “By trying to prevent one thing that’s invaded your body, you can cause a whole system of things and problems,” Cheryl Malinoski said.

    The American Heart Association said heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.

