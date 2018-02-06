Breast cancer treatment heart risks: Study said 2 leading causes of death could intertwine

An American Heart Association study said some breast cancer treatments can raise women's heart disease risks.
According to the study, state-of-the-art chemo and radiation therapies can cause heart tissue and coronary damage, as well as reduced heart function.
After Lakesha Primau's grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer, she herself was tested for the BRAC gene. About chemo, she said, "At this stage, I can’t understand how we’re having such a hard time finding something treatment and cures that don’t cause more damage.” pic.twitter.com/AaKRfT83SA— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 5, 2018
This puts women who undergo certain breast cancer treatments at risk of developing heart disease and suffering heart attacks.
We spoke to one woman who had several breast cancer scares after her mother was diagnosed with the disease.
When I told Cheryl Malinowski about the AHA report linking certain chemos to heart disease, she said she'd be reluctant to go through therapy. She said, "I don’t want to change and lower my quality of life to try and prolong my life.” @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/oxqdkXhyUn— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 5, 2018
She said she now has second thoughts about ever undergoing treatment.
“By trying to prevent one thing that’s invaded your body, you can cause a whole system of things and problems,” Cheryl Malinoski said.
The American Heart Association said heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States.
Heart disease is the #1 killer of women in the United States. Despite the fact some chemos and radiations cause heart tissue and coronary damage, Dr. Pollack says, “I think it’s important to remember if you need to be treated for breast cancer, that’s what you need to focus on.” pic.twitter.com/3vU2NV04Kz— Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) February 6, 2018
