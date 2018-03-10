0 Brothers pay tribute to Parkland victims in 1,000-mile journey

Two brothers are making a 1,000-mile journey from Parkland to the nation’s capitol to raise awareness about gun safety and they made a stop on the way in Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.

Isaiah and Jeremiah Godby are paying tribute to the victims of the Parkland shooting massacre one step at a time.

The Sacramento brothers flew to South Florida two weeks ago and headed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to see the site of the shooting that left 17 people dead on Valentines Day.

Brothers Jeremiah and Isaiah Godby are running 1,000 miles from Parkland, Florida, to Washington, D.C. in honor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting victims @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/oaP3KaBe9D — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 10, 2018

The brothers are from Sacramento. I caught up with them today in #Jacksonville. They say they were inspired to take action after seeing the Stoneman Douglas students mobilize after the tragedy @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/qSrc7VPBgi — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) March 10, 2018

"We had to be out there for the victims and families," Jeremiah Godby said.

Walking and running an average of 50 miles a day, the Godbys are 340 miles into their 1,000-mile journey to Washington, D.C.

Their plan is to join thousands of others at the "March For Our Lives Rally" on March 24. The event calls for stronger gun regulations.

This isn’t the first time the brothers have run to raise awareness. They work together at a naturopathic clinic in Sacramento and have run to champion other causes such as alternative medical care.



