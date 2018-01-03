Brunswick prepares for possible snow-covered roads

Brunswick, Ga. - The City of Brunswick says it’s been decades since snow last covered their downtown streets, but they’re prepared again in case it does.
We toured a public works facility and saw a dump truck filled with sand.
Just feet away, we saw a large pile of sand in case more is needed.
Brunswick city leaders tell Action News Jax they don’t have the resources or manpower to pre-brine the roads, but workers with shovels will be there to minimize any ice formations on Brunswick streets.
We also spoke to locals who say they plan to just stay at home due to the weather conditions.
Kelly Bare of Hungry Hannah’s said, “For safety reasons, I think most people in this area don’t know how to drive in snow, so I think it would be safe for them to stay indoors.”
Consuella Barbour, assistant city manager, says city scouts will be on the lookout for ice in the morning, but they are also relying on the public’s help to report ice on the road by calling 912-267-3703.
