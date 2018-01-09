Brunswick women targeted while at work

0

Women are being targeted while at work and the Brunswick Police Department is now looking for a teen who is accused of trying to snatch purses from women.

“I said 'excuse you' three times to him when he nudged me and tried to grab my purse,” a woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said.

As she walked into her office on Gloucester Street, near the Glynn County public defender’s office in Brunswick, she said he pushed his way into her office and ran into her coworker’s office.

“She pushed him out and we had him blocked,” the woman said.

Once he was in the hallway, she said he acted like he had a gun on him.

“Kind of patted on his hip like he had a weapon and then tried to lift up his shirt to show he had something,” the woman said.

But she said she never saw a weapon and once he ran out they called 911.

On his way out, a man, who didn’t want to be identified, said he was nearly bumped into.

“I noticed a guy running down the street with a backpack on and didn’t think anything of it,” the man said.

Before the teen left the shopping plaza he said he started acting strange.

“I kind of noticed he was looking into windows and things like that,” the man said.

He said he and his wife work in the office next to the one the suspect ran into.

Police said at least one other woman at a different business was also approached by the teen Monday morning.

“I’m concerned for my wife’s safety now and everybody’s safety around here,” the man said.

Police are looking for black male juvenile, possibly 15 to 18 years old, medium complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing a dark blue or black jacket with a stripe, jeans, white shoes, and a white hat with a red bill.



