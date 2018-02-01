0 Buc-ee's plans to start construction on St. Johns County location this year

St. Johns County leaders appear ready to move forward with a massive travel center near World Golf Village, despite strong objections from neighbors.

The massive Buc-ee's gas station would be built at Interstate 95 and International Golf Parkway.

Buc-ee's general counsel said they are still working to complete the store's final design, but the company plans on beginning construction this year.

In September, the Texas-based chain filed a pre-application, proposing their project near World Golf Village.

It consists of 120 gas pumps and a convenience store that's about the size of a football field.

Recently, the county posted on its website, saying the project follows all the land use and zoning regulations and the county staff approved the development plan for Buc-ee's.

Thrillist named the chain America's best pit stop in April 2017.

The article says the chain features gourmet sweets, fresh-to-order sandwiches, Texas kolaches and some of the cleanest restrooms in America.

Notable items sold at the gas station include Beaver Nuggets, fresh beef jerky, Pecan Logs, a crazy assortment of drinks and barbecue, the article says.

But many neighbors don't want Buc-ee's in the area and started a petition against it, which has garnered close to 2,000 signatures.

Now, those same people who signed it are upset that the county didn't listen to their concerns.

"I worry about the safety of the community and my family and you know the noise pollution, the light pollution and the traffic problems it's going to bring with it," Aaron Enos said.

