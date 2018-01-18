Building that houses Duval County Teacher Supply Depot closed

0

The Teacher Supply Depot supplied Duval County Public School students with $64 million worth of supplies and services over the years.

But now, the district said it doesn't have a place for teachers to pick up supplies.

Action News Jax learned a problem with the building itself is keeping teachers away.

Right now, the old Lackawanna Alternative School building that houses the Depot is off limits after a December fire and safety inspection.

The district said it has already started to correct things like repairing emergency escape windows and clearing emergency escape routes.

But, local parents tell us they just want to make sure their kids have what they need in the classroom.

“I would be concerned if my kid isn't getting the supplies that he needs, then obviously he would not be getting the best level of education afforded to him," Tonya Herbert said.

The school district said the closure is not permanent and they’ll continue the program.

We asked when they’ll reopen, but they said they don’t have that information yet.

They said some donated supplies were moved to a warehouse in the meantime.

They could not confirm if they will move all supplies.

The next teacher supply giveaway is scheduled for Feb. 11.

No word yet whether that will happen.

