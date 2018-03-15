0 Business owners make headway to revitalize downtown Jacksonville

Local entrepreneurs are making headway in revitalizing downtown Jacksonville through new businesses.

Decades ago, the downtown portion of the River City was the happening spot. Now, many buildings have padlocks and are boarded up. However, there’s hope on the horizon.

Entrepreneur Eli Felder has big dreams for his company called Bumper 2 Bumper in Downtown Jacksonville.

“Our motto here is detail while your work, so you can kill two birds with one stone. While you’re at work you get your car serviced. Then, after work you can pick up your nice-looking car,” Felder said.

Entrepreneur Eli Felder has big dreams for his company called Bumper 2 Bumper.

“Our motto here is detail while you’re at. work, so you can kill two birds with one stone. While you’re at work you get your car serviced. Then, after work you can pick up your nice-looking car.” pic.twitter.com/VPzNYU4Jnt — Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) March 15, 2018

He bought an old abandoned bank two blocks away from the courthouse. He’s developing the plans to turn the area into a luxurious auto-detailing establishment with a coffee bar along and a snack bar for kids.

“We’ll have coffee time express here, where you’ll be able to come off the one-way street. We’ll be serving coffee from both sides of (this window,)” Felder said.

His vision is to help revitalize the area so customers don’t dismiss downtown Jacksonville as a ghost town. Even his customer, Ben Frazier, Jr., said this type of business is what this town needs.

“We need to give people an opportunity, we need to look at downtown through a new lens. I think there is a wonderful opportunity to encourage young entrepreneurs regardless of the color of their skin to come to downtown Jacksonville to inhabit and create new businesses,” Frazier said.

The Downtown Investment Authority is focusing on revitalizing Jacksonville's urban core. On their website, they list some approved, recently completed projects.

Approved: The Jacksonville Shipyards

In April of 2015, The DIA approved Shad Khan's plan to develop Jacksonville's Shipyards into a commercial center. The plan includes residential and office spaces as well as multiple attractions for everyone to enjoy. The development of The Shipyards is intended to bring life and vitality to Downtown by increasing visitors and traffic to the area.

Recently Completed: Brooklyn

The Brooklyn area of downtown was originally a residential suburb, but has since been developed into a thriving commercial area.

Recently Completed: The Jessie Ball duPont Center

The duPont center is a recently completed collaborative space where nonprofits and other members of the creative community can work together with state-of-the-art technology and other resources at their fingertips.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.