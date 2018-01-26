0 Businesses in Jacksonville's Avondale neighborhood consider private security in wake of recent crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Historic Avondale Merchants Association met on Friday to discuss hiring private security in the wake of recent crime.

On Wednesday, an armed robber pointed a gun at six people and snatched a woman’s purse outside Brick Restaurant, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report.

Avondale’s St. Johns Avenue is a favorite spot for shoppers and diners.

Historic #Avondale Merchants Association met today to discuss hiring security to patrol the area, in wake of recent crime. Live at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/RKX1KdQMyB — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 26, 2018

Cindy Livings and Mary Kranek caught up over lunch there on Friday afternoon.

“It is absolutely charming. It’s Norman Rockwell,” Livings said. “You hear about things all the time, but it just seems crazy in your own little neighborhood.”

Business leaders like Bonne Nuit manager Jennifer Perkins said she’d like security in the area sooner rather than later.

“I think there have been too many criminal activities occurring over the last several years. It’s really been building in frequency, and enough so that the merchants and business owners in this area really want to take a look at, do we privately fund some help around here and bring in some security?” Perkins said.

“You hear about things all the time, but it just seems crazy in your own little neighborhood.” Live at 5:30 on CBS47 @ActionNewsJax, #Avondale businesses are joining together to take action in wake of recent crime. pic.twitter.com/kVDCjGh9Bb — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 26, 2018

A crime map shows 12 crimes reported within a mile of Wednesday’s purse snatching in the past month, including another purse snatching right down the street two weeks before.

“In life, you have to decide, are you going to let the bad guys win? Or are you going to go out there and live your life?” Kranek said.

The Historic Avondale Merchants Association has not made any decisions yet about hiring security.

Right now, they’re looking into pricing and what times of day would be the most helpful.

