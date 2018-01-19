  • Caught on video: Thieves accused of stealing $700 worth of perfume from Jacksonville shop

    By: Varisa Lall Dass , Action News Jax

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who store owners say stole more than $700 worth of inventory from Dancing Elephant in San Marco.

    JSO said surveillance video catches both women in the act.

    In the video, the store owner said one of the women can be seen grabbing a perfume bottle and shoving it up her sleeve before they say she slipped it into her purse and exited the store with another woman.

    Dancing Elephant owner Kimberly Guttierez said the theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

    She noticed the bottles were missing and went through hours of surveillance until she saw the thieves.

    She spoke about how, as a small business owner, she’s devastated by this loss. 

    “We devote so much time and energy to our store that to have someone come in here and violate it is like violating our home,” Gutierrez said.

    You can watch the surveillance in the story above. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

