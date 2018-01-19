Caught on video: Thieves accused of stealing $700 worth of perfume from Jacksonville shop

0

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for two women who store owners say stole more than $700 worth of inventory from Dancing Elephant in San Marco.

JSO said surveillance video catches both women in the act.

Coming up at 5:15, the store owner showed us how she says the thieves stole the merchandise. We also have surveillance of when they placed the items up their sleeves, dropped it in their purses and exited the store. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/t8GqORZGZZ — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 18, 2018

In the video, the store owner said one of the women can be seen grabbing a perfume bottle and shoving it up her sleeve before they say she slipped it into her purse and exited the store with another woman.

Dancing Elephant owner Kimberly Guttierez said the theft happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The owners said it took them 5 years as small business owners before they could afford to build up the inventory they have at Dancing Elephant. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/guUxVgcPKw — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 18, 2018

She noticed the bottles were missing and went through hours of surveillance until she saw the thieves.

She spoke about how, as a small business owner, she’s devastated by this loss.

“We devote so much time and energy to our store that to have someone come in here and violate it is like violating our home,” Gutierrez said.

You can watch the surveillance in the story above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500.

This is a still of one of the women Dancing Elephant owner Kimberly Gutierrez says stole perfume from her store. Anyone with information should call JSO. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/mgszwdhfXR — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) January 18, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.