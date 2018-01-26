CDC reports 7 more children died of flu; influenza season to drag on for weeks

More bad news in the midst of a harsh flu season after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now says it appears the flu won't go away any time soon.
The agency reported seven more pediatric deaths Friday, bringing to 37 the number of children who have died from the flu.
The agency warned the flu season will continue for many weeks.
There have been more than than 86,000 flu cases, the CDC reports. But that number could be much higher since some patients don't get tested or see a doctor.
Watch Action News Jax at 6 to learn what local schools are doing to keep kids healthy.
The @CDCgov just announced 7 more pediatric deaths from the flu. The total is now 37 this season. So how do you know if you have the flu? Here are some symptoms. https://t.co/Wp6RDPEX6g— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) January 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}