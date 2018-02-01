0 Cherish Perrywinkle murder: Donald Smith preparing for trial ahead of jury selection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Donald Smith, who is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a child, is preparing for trial.

On Thursday, he was led into the courtroom for the final time before facing a jury. Action News Jax has been following this case since 2013, when police say Smith kidnapped 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle at a Northside Jacksonville Walmart, and then raped and killed her.

In court, Smith appeared indifferent as his attorneys tried one last time to get the case moved out of Jacksonville, calling it as being “impossible” for him to get a fair trial.

The judge disagreed, but said they’d reassess Monday after the first day of jury selection.

Three-hundred potential jurors will be brought to the courthouse Monday, specifically for Smith’s trial.

The final panel will be comprised of 12 jurors and four alternates.

Last week, the defense team argued that those jurors should not be allowed to see pictures detailing the 8-year-old’s injuries and evidence of sexual assault.

On Thursday, the court denied the motion, allowing the photos into evidence.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s team and the defense both say they’re prepared for the start of Smith’s trial.

Jury selection begins Monday at 9:30 a.m.



