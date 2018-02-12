ON TV: Action News Jax will have the latest updates from court on CBS47 at Noon and CBS47 at 5
Monday UPDATES:
10:10 a.m.: Ryany Perrywinkle called to witness stand to testify about abduction, rape and murder of her 8-year-old daughter in 2013 after defense's opening statement.
10:05 a.m: Attorney Julie Schlax starts opening statements in defense of Donald Smith.
10 a.m.: State Attorney Melissa Nelson presents opening arguments.
9 a.m.: Donald Smith and Judge walk into courtroom. First witness will be Cherish Perrywinkle's mother Rayne Perrywinkle.
Original Story:
The Jacksonville cases of Donald Smith, the suspect in the Cherish Perrywinkle murder will begin opening statements Monday morning.
Opening statements for Smith's case start Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse. On Friday, a 300-person jury pool was narrowed down to 12 finalists and four alternates.
Smith's attorneys made their final attempt Feb. 5 to get the case moved out of Jacksonville because they believe it would be “impossible” for him to get a fair trial.
Smith is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle from a Northside Walmart and then raping and killing her in June 2013.
