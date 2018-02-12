  • Watch live: Donald Smith goes on trial for murder, rape of Jacksonville child in 2013

    Updated:

    Monday UPDATES:

    10:10 a.m.: Ryany Perrywinkle called to witness stand to testify about abduction, rape and murder of her 8-year-old daughter in 2013 after defense's opening statement. 

    10:05 a.m: Attorney Julie Schlax starts opening statements in defense of Donald Smith. 

    10 a.m.: State Attorney Melissa Nelson presents opening arguments.

    9 a.m.: Donald Smith and Judge walk into courtroom. First witness will be Cherish Perrywinkle's mother Rayne Perrywinkle.

    Original Story: 

    The Jacksonville cases of Donald Smith, the suspect in the Cherish Perrywinkle murder will begin opening statements Monday morning.

    Opening statements for Smith's case start Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse. On Friday, a 300-person jury pool was narrowed down to 12 finalists and four alternates. 

    Smith's attorneys made their final attempt Feb. 5 to get the case moved out of Jacksonville because they believe it would be “impossible” for him to get a fair trial.

    Smith is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle from a Northside Walmart and then raping and killing her in June 2013. 

    Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter 

