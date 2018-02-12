0 Watch live: Donald Smith goes on trial for murder, rape of Jacksonville child in 2013

ON TV: Action News Jax will have the latest updates from court on CBS47 at Noon and CBS47 at 5



LIVE STREAM: Click the video feed below for live video updates from court:

Mobile Users Click Here

LISTEN: Donald Smith Trial Podcast Special

Monday UPDATES:

10:10 a.m.: Ryany Perrywinkle called to witness stand to testify about abduction, rape and murder of her 8-year-old daughter in 2013 after defense's opening statement.

#CherishPerrywinkle's mother Rayne Perrywinkle testifies #DonaldSmith wanted Cherish to try on women’s heels at Walmart. Watch our live stream here: https://t.co/39C7iUmmqe @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7svqzSJiJQ — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 12, 2018

#CherishPerrywinkle's mother Rayne Perrywinkle says she repeatedly asked #DonaldSmith where his wife was as they shopped at Walmart. She says Smith told her his wife would meet them there with a gift card. Perrywinkle says Smith put bundle of rope in shopping cart. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/IZ7S8Nynpj — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 12, 2018

Rayne Perrywinkle being called after defense has a much shorter opening. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 12, 2018

10:05 a.m: Attorney Julie Schlax starts opening statements in defense of Donald Smith.

Attorney Julie Schlax has just begun her opening statement in defense of #DonaldSmith. @ActionNewsJax #CherishPerrywinkle pic.twitter.com/ZqnZKPMLmp — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 12, 2018

10 a.m.: State Attorney Melissa Nelson presents opening arguments.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson says #DonaldSmith told #JSO while being patted down, “She’s in the water." Nelson said Smith "was sopping wet from the waist down.” @ActionNewsJax #CherishPerrywinkle pic.twitter.com/S8Aph1K56u — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 12, 2018

9 a.m.: Donald Smith and Judge walk into courtroom. First witness will be Cherish Perrywinkle's mother Rayne Perrywinkle.

#DonaldSmith and judge just walked in courtroom. Smith is accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering #CherishPerrywinkle. First witness will be Cherish's mother Rayne Perrywinkle. Updates and live streaming: https://t.co/39C7iUmmqe @ActionNewsJax @bridgetteANjax pic.twitter.com/ikvjCZ3r7L — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) February 12, 2018

Cherish Perrywinkle was 8 years old when she was killed. Her mother who is today's first witness, has been to almost every one of #DonladSmith 's hearings. Today will certainly be an emotional one for her. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/GVtR4dRT89 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 12, 2018

This is the makeup of the jury in the #DonaldSmith trial. The Jury is seated, and the Judge is reading instructions. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9HbrgZSoBQ — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 12, 2018

Original Story:

The Jacksonville cases of Donald Smith, the suspect in the Cherish Perrywinkle murder will begin opening statements Monday morning.

Opening statements for Smith's case start Monday at 8:45 a.m. at the Duval County Courthouse. On Friday, a 300-person jury pool was narrowed down to 12 finalists and four alternates.

Smith's attorneys made their final attempt Feb. 5 to get the case moved out of Jacksonville because they believe it would be “impossible” for him to get a fair trial.

Smith is accused of kidnapping 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle from a Northside Walmart and then raping and killing her in June 2013.

Follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax at CBS47 and FOX30 for live coverage on these cases.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.