    The state and defense have rested in the case against Donald Smith on Day 2 of his murder trial.

    Smith, the man accused of the 2013 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, decided to turn his back to the screen when autopsy pictures were shown Tuesday.

    Many female jurors cried as Dr. Valerie Rao, the medical examiner who performed Cherish's autopsy, explained injuries and bruising to Cherish's body, including her neck and face, and pictures of her private parts.

    During the testimony, Rao became emotional and asked to take a break, seemingly overwhelmed by the photographs.

    Later on Day 2, the state played a jailhouse recording of Smith talking to another inmate at the Duval County Jail.

    The state called an undercover officer to the stand. He said he dressed as a maintenance worker and placed microphones in vents at the Duval County jail.

    A recording was played for the jury. In opening statements, State Attorney Melissa Nelson told jurors that Smith made comments about a group of girls in the jail. 

    Smith can be heard in the recording saying they're about 12 or 13 years old.

    "That's right up my alley, right there, that's my target area," he's heard saying. "I'd like to run into her at Walmart."

    The inmate asked Smith if "Cherish had a butt on her."

    Smith is heard on the recording saying, "She ain't black, but she had a lot for a white girl."

    The state rested after playing the recording.

    The defense is moving for a judgment of acquittal. It did not present any witnesses before resting its case shortly after the state.

    Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

     

