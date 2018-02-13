0 'She had a lot for a white girl,' Donald Smith tells inmate in jailhouse recording

The state and defense have rested in the case against Donald Smith on Day 2 of his murder trial.

Smith, the man accused of the 2013 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 8-year-old Cherish Perrywinkle, decided to turn his back to the screen when autopsy pictures were shown Tuesday.

Many female jurors cried as Dr. Valerie Rao, the medical examiner who performed Cherish's autopsy, explained injuries and bruising to Cherish's body, including her neck and face, and pictures of her private parts.

During the testimony, Rao became emotional and asked to take a break, seemingly overwhelmed by the photographs.

Later on Day 2, the state played a jailhouse recording of Smith talking to another inmate at the Duval County Jail.

The state called an undercover officer to the stand. He said he dressed as a maintenance worker and placed microphones in vents at the Duval County jail.

#DonaldSmith looking straight or down, emotionless, as the recorded conversation plays where he says "I'd like to run in to her at Walmart" when talking about 12-year-old girls that walked through the Jail #CherishPerrywinkle pic.twitter.com/Itlhe9RIud — Stephanie Brown (@SBrownReports) February 13, 2018

A recording was played for the jury. In opening statements, State Attorney Melissa Nelson told jurors that Smith made comments about a group of girls in the jail.

Smith can be heard in the recording saying they're about 12 or 13 years old.

"That's right up my alley, right there, that's my target area," he's heard saying. "I'd like to run into her at Walmart."

The inmate asked Smith if "Cherish had a butt on her."

Smith is heard on the recording saying, "She ain't black, but she had a lot for a white girl."

The state rested after playing the recording.

The defense is moving for a judgment of acquittal. It did not present any witnesses before resting its case shortly after the state.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Jury asked to be back tomorrow at 9:15. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Closings are scheduled for tomorrow. Jury will then deliberate. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Judge asks Smith if he is 61 he says "old." @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Defense is not presenting any witnesses. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Defense moves for judgement of acquittal. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

In openings Melissa Nelson told jurors that Smith made comments about a group of girls in the jail. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

The recording is being played for the court #DonaldSmith @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Carter says he has heard Smith interact with other inmates. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Officer Charles Carter, with JSO's Department of Corrections Intelligence Unit is on the stand. Shortly the recording from the jail will be played. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

No cross from the defense for undercover officer, the defense has not crossed a majority of the witnesses in trial. #DonaldSmith @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

We cannot identify undercover officer, I am live tweeting testimony. Live feed will be back after he is done. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/MwTPX7bR9X — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Undercover officer placed microphones in vents at Duval County jail to capture communications between #DonaldSmith and another inmate. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Undercover officer says he was contacted by SAO for the #DonaldSmith case. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Next witness is an undercover officer. He cannot be filmed or identified. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

June 23, 2015 is when the recording equipment was placed in the Duval County jail. It was left there for a week. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Detective explains a confidential informant said #DonaldSmith was speaking to another inmate using air vents at the jail @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

DNA expert says the DNA found on Cherish matches #DonaldSmith @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Lee is explaining to the jury #DonaldSmith DNA profile. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Defense now crossing Lee @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

We cannot show the public the jury, there is a white cloth blocking the cameras view, which explains the white you will at times see on our live stream. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nnTMgN1vnC — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

FDLE DNA Expert is on the stand right now. I am listening to testimony while @BethANJax will be live at noon with updates on #DonaldSmith testimony today. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/t3GMOb1P6K — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Because Cherish was submerged in water some of the DNA could have been washed away. #DonaldSmith @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

State asks no margin for error? Expert says this was an exact match. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

The DNA was a 1 in 35 quintillion match. @ActionNewsJax #DonaldSmith — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Lee says semen positive in rectal swab samples. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Lee says in Cherish oral swabs it was positive for semen. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

DNA expert identifies slides she prepared from the rape kit taken in Cherish's case. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Lee has worked with FDLE for 20 years. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/MKEFKNzl74 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao says Smith has injuries to his private area. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

#DonaldSmith has not turned around to look Cherish's autopsy photos, he is not looking at photos of himself either. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao had to also photograph Donald Smith @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

While photos of Cherish's private parts were shown, Dr. Rao explained there was only a thin layer of tissue between the two areas. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

We are in recess as jurors, and Dr. Rao became emotional while photos of Cherish were shown. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Judge says she is denying the motion for mistrial. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao asks to take a break seeming overwhelmed by the photos. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/3E0kGk8lpB — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

State says it is difficult for even professionals to stay composed. Defense is looking for a mistrial because Rao asked for a break. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Multiple women on the jury crying as more photos are shown. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

#DonaldSmith has looked at all evidence presented in this case, but his back is turned to the screen as Cherish's autopsy photos are shown. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Next photos of Cherish's neck are shown. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao says Cherish died from asphyxia. Suffered swelling in her brain. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao is explaining photos, multiple bruises on Cherish's body. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

"All her injuries she sustained were prior to her death." @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Donald Smith has his back turned to the screen showing the photographs. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Rao explaining photographs, we will not see them, only Dr. Rao, the lawyers, and jury. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

The next series of photographs are injuries. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Perrywinkle was the 1,034 case that arrived at the medical examiners office. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao looking through autopsy photographs. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Rao says Cherish weighed 67 pounds. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao explains fluids from body is taken to check for drugs, she is going through how an autopsy is performed. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Graphic photographs of the autopsy will be shown to the jury. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Rao is being tendered as an expert witness. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JtVFWHPQPu — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dr. Walerie Rao is the chief medical examiner in Duval County. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Dollar Store purchases were also found in a trash can, Carter collected as evidence. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Carter says he collected purple flip flops as evidence. Cherish was wearing purple flip flops when she disappeared. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Much of the witnesses in this trial are not being crossed by the defense. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Carter handled the blue stroller that was found. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/26zmR3z7uU — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

James Carter is the next witness, he was an officer with JSO. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Bruton getting emotional when he begins talking about the stroller. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CMCaOxtIdj — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

First witness of today, Jerome Bruton who found a blue stroller on his deceased uncles home. @ActionNewsJax — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

Donald Smith is wearing a yellow shirt and tie today. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/nfpLo3x45s — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) February 13, 2018

