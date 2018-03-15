City leaders to consider increasing security at Jacksonville parks

Crime and vandalism are becoming such a problem at Jacksonville parks that city leaders may start adding security.
Last year, the city said, vandalism at local parks cost taxpayers $150,000.
In May 2015, two teenagers were shot at Sheffield Park.
One of them, First Coast High School student Jaquon Reeves, died.
These days, an officer lives on the grounds, as a presence to stop crime and vandalism before it happens.
At a special City Council committee meeting Thursday, we learned that effort could be growing.
“I believe if we could expand that program, it could certainly help keep our parks safe for the residents who use them,” Councilman Scott Wilson said.
Wilson is the chair of the city’s Special Committee on Parks.
While Wilson said it’s not feasible to have an officer at each one of the city’s 400 parks, the committee needs to learn which parks could be candidates.
“We’re going to look at the parks that are more highly used and maybe the parks where we’ve experienced issues with vandalism and crime,” Wilson said.
But not every parent believes an added police presence is the answer.
“I haven’t been to a park in Jacksonville that I’ve felt uncomfortable at,” said parent Angel Cutshall.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}