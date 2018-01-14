  • Clay County authorities search for missing woman

    The Clay County's Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old on Sunday.

    Jayla Symo’n Nimmo, 18, is described as having brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black shorts. 

    She was last seen Jayla near the 400 block of Clermont Avenue in Orange Park. 

    Deputies said due to mental health concerns and the the cold temperatures expected, Jayla is considered to be in danger.

    Please call 911 immediately if you locate her. 

