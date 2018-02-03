0 Clay County school administrator suspended for roughing up student

Orange Park High School will have one less assistant principal for the next few days.

In a 4-to-1 vote Thursday, the Clay County school board decided to suspend the administrator but didn’t elaborate.

A source tells Action News Jax he was suspended for an incident on a school bus. The administrator allegedly threw a student into his seat and verbally threatened him.

We’re told the incident was captured on video surveillance.

School board member Janice Kerekes was the only one to vote against the punishment during the meeting.

“I felt like this discipline was not strict enough and I feel we expect better from our administrators. I felt that this warranted possible termination,” Kerekes said.

Some parents were angry after hearing the news.

“There’s a right way to discipline them. Take them to the office, but don’t put your hands on them,” said Audrey Longley.

Others like Luz Cabrera came to the administrator’s defense.

“I know as a parent you feel bad, but these kids these days are so disrespectful, so poor principal,” Cabrera said.

According to the school district, it will not release information about the incident for 10 days.

In Duval County, teacher discipline is released to the public within hours of a suspension or termination.

Action News Jax has requested the employee’s personnel file and the video showing the incident but we’re still waiting to hear back.

