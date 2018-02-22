Oakleaf High reports high absence rate after social media threat

STORY: Deputies investigate social media post threatening Oakleaf High
Cedric Grant says his son, a freshman at Oakleaf High School, didn’t attend school Thursday because of an online threat.
School leaders say the 9th grader was part of the 40 percent of students who were absent.
An Action News Jax viewer sent a photo of the threat to our newsroom.
In the social media post the user says her cousin has a disorder and is planning a shooting at Oakleaf Thursday.
Clay Co. Superintendent: Students we will not accept these idle threats... Every action has a consequence. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/qY8z6yA9gI— Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) February 22, 2018
Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis explained the district has received at least a dozen threats this school year.
He says there have been four or five threats since the massacre in Parkland.
“The consequences could lead to out of school suspension or expulsion. That would be the determination of a hearing to the board,” Davis said at a Thursday news conference.
As of Thursday the Clay County Sheriff’s Office was still investigating who made the original post.
Parents and students still had lingering concerns.
One of the school’s freshman said, “I’m scared for my life.”
