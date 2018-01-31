Clay deputies: Missing 20-year-old woman with mental capacity of 6-year-old found safe

UPDATE, 6:28 p.m., 1/31/18: The Clay County Sheriff's Office said missing woman Rachel Knowlton has been found safe.
Original story below:
The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old woman.
Deputies say Rachel Knowlton has the mental capacity of a 6-year-old and was last seen near Halperns Way at Whitesville Landing Court in Middleburg.
Rachel has green eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, printed leggings and pink shoes. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds .
Due to Rachel’s mental capacity, the current time and the cold temperatures coming, she is considered to be in danger. Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}