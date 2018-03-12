Clay deputies seek help finding man who left suspicious note on high school door

The Clay County Sheriffs Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man believed to have left a threatening note at a high school.
The Sheriff's Office said at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a man left the note on the front door of Fleming Island High School.
The Sheriff's Office did not disclose what the note said.
Authorities ask anyone who has information on the man to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-264-6512!
