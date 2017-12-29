0

UPDATE, 8:37 p.m.: The two boaters who were missing near Mayport have been found 16 miles east of Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

#BREAKING @USCG crews located both missing boaters 16 miles east of #Jacksonville Their vessel was disabled. Currently being transported to EMS on shore. Both boaters in stable condition. #BreakingNews — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 29, 2017

Their boat was disabled, the Coast Guard said.

#BREAKING Missing boaters found SAFE. @USCGSoutheast says their boat was disabled. They are in stable condition and being brought to shore. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/bvduNbtwo2 — Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) December 29, 2017

The Coast Guard said one of its planes spotted Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea.

They are being treated for hypothermia, but are doing OK.

@USCGSoutheast tells me one of their planes spotted the boat. The 2 men are being treated for hypothermia, but are doing OK. @ActionNewsJax — Amber Krycka (@AmberANjax) December 29, 2017

Original story below:

The Coast Guard announced Thursday afternoon it is searching for two boaters who failed to return from a boating trip near Mayport.

The Coast Guard identified the missing boaters as Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea.

The two were last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Mayport boat ramp departing in a 21-foot Sea Fox cuddy cabin.

The boaters truck and trailer are still at the boat ramp, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information that can assist in search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558

This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and Action News Jax for the latest.

BREAKING: The Coast Guard is conducting a search for two boaters last seen at the Mayport boat ramp pic.twitter.com/Ox2AxVyyDZ — ActionNewsJax (@ActionNewsJax) December 28, 2017

Mark and I are here at Mayport where the Coast Guard says two missing boaters left a ramp at 6am yesterday. A spouse of one of the men reported him missing this morning at 545am @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/rnvNyqlvke — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

The Coast Guard says these two men Dixan Diaz and Jaime Perera are missing after they left a Mayport ramp. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/MoHKztQWRE — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

The Coast Guard says the men left behind a black truck and trailer just like this one at Mayport. They would not confirm if this black Chevy, the only truck still in the parking lot, is the vehicle. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/gAZW2UT5Di — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

The Coast Guard says the men left in a 21 ft Sea Fox cuddy cabin. The Coast Guard deployed an HC 130 plane from Clearwater at 10:45 this morning to look for them. They say they'll search from St. Augustine to Georgia, expanding if need be. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/jnGM5kwAYX — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

We interviewed boater Ron Langstrom who says he would never want to be out in these weather conditions. He says he hopes they're found soon. pic.twitter.com/6BagMgNp7v — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

This is the Coast Guard tweet confirming they will be out tonight looking for the men. Anyone with information is asked to call 904-714-7558. @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews https://t.co/aaz97xe7r6 — Varisa Lall Dass (@VarisaANJax) December 28, 2017

© 2017 Cox Media Group.