  • Coast Guard: Boaters missing near Mayport found

    By: Action News Jax

    Updated:

    UPDATE, 8:37 p.m.: The two boaters who were missing near Mayport have been found 16 miles east of Jacksonville, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast.

    Their boat was disabled, the Coast Guard said.

    The Coast Guard said one of its planes spotted Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea.

    They are being treated for hypothermia, but are doing OK.

    Original story below:

    The Coast Guard announced Thursday afternoon it is searching for two boaters who failed to return from a boating trip near Mayport. 

    The Coast Guard identified the missing boaters as Dixan Diaz and Jamie Perrea. 

    The two were last seen around 6 a.m. Wednesday at the Mayport boat ramp departing in a 21-foot Sea Fox cuddy cabin.

    The boaters truck and trailer are still at the boat ramp, according to the Coast Guard. 

    Anyone with information that can assist in search is asked to contact Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and Action News Jax for the latest.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: