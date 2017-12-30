  • Coast Guard warning to boaters: Shipping containers lost at sea could be off Jacksonville's coast

    By: Ashley Hollander , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Coast Guard is warning boaters to look out for shipping containers that could be off Jacksonville's coast.

    Twenty-five to 30 containers fell off a ship that left Jacksonville Thursday for San Juan, Puerto Rico. The containers fell off the ship overnight somewhere between 25 and 100 miles off the coast.

    The Coast Guard said the containers are not water-tight, so this means the containers most likely sank.

    The Coast Guard said it does not think any hazardous materials were in the containers. It said the containers most likely contained things like bottled water and alcohol.

    A safety broadcast is now being sent to boaters warning them to be on the lookout.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: