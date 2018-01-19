  • Cold temperatures in Jacksonville area sending many HVAC units into 'defrost mode'

    By: Deanna Bettineschi , Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Jacksonville area wakes up to freezing temperatures, heating companies know it’s going to be a busy day.

    “Hi Mary, how are you doing today?” asked Mae Romaine, customer care representative for Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning.

    Within the first three hours of being open, more than 150 calls had come into the Snyder Heating and Air call center. The biggest concern?

    “Today, it’s been, 'My system isn’t heating properly,' and we do have to walk people through what’s called defrost mode,” Romaine said.

    “I expect to explain defrost mode a lot,” said Macey Juneau, customer care representative for Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning.

    Technicians say defrost mode is basically the system thawing itself out. Steam may be seen coming off the top of a unit, and a weird humming sound could be heard coming from the unit.

    We checked with JEA and they say Thursday at 7:19 a.m., power hit 3,103 megawatts. It’s not an all-time high, but it’s the highest for this winter so far.

