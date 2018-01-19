Cold temperatures in Jacksonville area sending many HVAC units into 'defrost mode'

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Jacksonville area wakes up to freezing temperatures, heating companies know it’s going to be a busy day.

“Hi Mary, how are you doing today?” asked Mae Romaine, customer care representative for Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning.

Following these guys today as they make their way to help people get their heat back on pic.twitter.com/AH33kKD5Hu — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 18, 2018

Within the first three hours of being open, more than 150 calls had come into the Snyder Heating and Air call center. The biggest concern?

“Today, it’s been, 'My system isn’t heating properly,' and we do have to walk people through what’s called defrost mode,” Romaine said.

Got to check out the Snyder call center where more than 100 calls came in in the first 2 hours pic.twitter.com/onIIl00D4b — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 18, 2018

“I expect to explain defrost mode a lot,” said Macey Juneau, customer care representative for Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning.

Technicians say defrost mode is basically the system thawing itself out. Steam may be seen coming off the top of a unit, and a weird humming sound could be heard coming from the unit.

We checked with JEA and they say Thursday at 7:19 a.m., power hit 3,103 megawatts. It’s not an all-time high, but it’s the highest for this winter so far.

Got to tag along with Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning as they went from home to home fixing neighbors heaters pic.twitter.com/mW9lllAkhl — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaANjax) January 18, 2018

