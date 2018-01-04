Cold weather in Jacksonville takes on health

Napoleon Vilaboa said he’s feeling the effects of the cold weather.
“It dries my skin, I’ve had a runny nose,” Vilaboa said.
Emergency room doctors at UF Health Jacksonville said with freezing temperatures, those symptoms can be common.
Dr. Paul Perry is also seeing people with more serious symptoms.
“Upper respiratory infections, asthma and those type of complaints,” Perry said.
Perry said mucous membranes in your nose dry out and sometimes lead to a bloody nose.
Vilaboa said his solution is simply to try to keep warm.
