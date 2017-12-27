Community honors Jacksonville musician killed hours after he attended a charity event

0

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends are honoring the life of a Jacksonville father and musician who was shot and killed in a Woodstock driveway Thursday night.

Friends say Doran Moore, 35, was at a charity event for children just hours before he was killed.

“It’s a hurt that you just can’t describe. He was love, he loved people, he loved kids,” says Sheila Moore, the victim’s mother.

Moore, known to many as Mo, was the father of two, and had a third child on the way.

“This is what you did, whoever did this, this is the pain that you caused right here,” she says.

While his mother is hurting, she takes comfort in knowing her son is now with God.

“I know my child is resting in his arms. I know my child was a good child,” she says.

And she says she’s filled with love and not hate for the person who took her son’s life.

“I got to forgive. I know God is going to take care of everything for us,” Moore says.

Police say another man was shot, but has non life-threatening injuries.



