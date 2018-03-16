0 Community wants more warning signs for drivers after two bikers hit in Jacksonville Beach

Bicyclists are asking for more warning signs for drivers a day after two people ridings bikes were hit Saturday night in Jacksonville Beach.

Cheryl Hunter said she was at the scene after when the bicyclists were struck. “Both of their bikes were crushed. They were obviously hurt,” Hunter said.

Hunter recorded the accident and her video shows a driving through a stop sign.

Hunter said that’s something that makes this area dangerous for bike riders and pedestrians.

“People are just not aware of people on bikes. Even at night, you come here and visit, you’re not really looking for that,” she said.

Action News Jax found out that since the beginning of the year, four people on bikes or on foot were involved in crashes.

“It’s just scary. Kids ride their bikes over here with families,” Hunter said.

But drivers said it’s scary for them to drive in the area.

“(Bicyclists) own the road. It’s very hard for drivers to look out for them when all of a sudden they’re buzzing out in front of you,” a driver said.

Police said bikes are supposed to be equipped with front and back lights. Bicyclists are required to stop at stop signs, police added.

“They just don’t stop at stop signs, they don’t follow the rules of the road,” a driver said.

Hunter believes that if more signs are added to the area it could make things safer for everyone.

Police said the signs are regulated by the state. Police said there are no plans to override the state and add additional signs.



