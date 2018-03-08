  • Corrine Brown asks federal court to throw out conviction, sentence

    By: Paige Kelton , Action News Jax

    ATLANTA, Ga. - Former Congresswomen Corrine Brown is asking a federal appeals court to throw out her conviction and prison sentence.

    In a 76-page document filed Thursday in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Brown’s defense said she “..respectfully requests this Honorable Court vacate the judgment, sentence and forfeiture judgment in her case.”

    The appeal of Brown's conviction on 18 federal counts  is based on the dismissal of a juror who made comments about a “higher being” and “the Holy Spirit.”   

    On page 36 of the appeal, Brown’s attorneys argue the juror “was not interfering with or disrupting the deliberations of the other jurors, but who on two occasions over the course of two days of jury deliberations stated to other jurors that he felt that the holy spirit had told him that congresswomen brown was not guilty.”  

    Brown is currently serving a 5-year prison sentence in a low security federal facility in Central Florida for her role in the running of a bogus children’s charity.  

    Her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and Carla Wiley, the former president of One Door for Education,  are also serving federal sentences.
     

