Updates: Corrine Brown surrenders at federal prison

    By: Action News Jax

    UPDATE: Corrine Brown turned herself in to federal prison Monday just before her deadline to do so.

    A black party bus limo pulled up to the federal prison in Sumterville where Brown was expected to surrender. She was required to surrender before noon.

    Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne spoke with Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando pastor, who greeted Brown on the limo bus as it dropped her off at prison.

    "She had a humble demeanor. Very emotional, but yet graceful," he said. "And as soon as I got on the bus, she greeted me with a smile and a hug and said, ‘Pray.’"

    A federal judge agreed to honor Brown’s request to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that she serve her time in a facility close to Northeast Florida.

    The Bureau of Prisons website says FCI Coleman’s satellite camp has 391 inmates. It’s part of a larger complex, which includes two high security penitentiaries and a low security federal correctional institution, in addition to the medium security correctional institution that’s adjacent to the satellite camp.

    Original story: Former congresswoman Corrine Brown must turn herself in to prison by noon Monday.

    Brown was sentenced last month to five years for 18 convictions of fraud for filing false tax returns and more, and the 71-year-old lost her fight to remain out of prison while she appeals.

    Sources tell Action News Jax that she plans to turn herself in to Federal Corrections Institution Coleman’s minimum-security satellite camp in Sumterville. 

    Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne is in Sumterville awaiting Brown's arrival. 

    When she asked Brown's appellate co-counsel Ryan MacFarland if Brown has turned herself in yet, he said, "No comment" and hung up on her.

    The prison complex houses nearly 2,000 male and female inmates who are subject to between five to six head counts a day.

    Every inmate at the camp is assigned to a job after they are medically cleared by health services.

    The admission and orientation handbook says Brown will receive a physical examination within her first two weeks.

    Brown will be allowed to have 30 people on her visitation list.

    When Brown is not working, she can spend time at the camp’s recreation yard, which has basketball, bocce, racquetball, horseshoe, softball and soccer facilities.

    She can also go to the leisure center where she can find the art room, billiards tables and games like checkers and scrabble.

    Brown will be allowed to spend up $275 a month at the commissary on hygiene products, snacks and instant coffee.

    Brown will continue to collect her congressional pension while she’s in prison until the appeals process has been exhausted.

