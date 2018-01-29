0 Updates: Corrine Brown surrenders at federal prison

MUGSHOTS: Notable inmates at Federal Corrections Institution Coleman

UPDATE: Corrine Brown turned herself in to federal prison Monday just before her deadline to do so.

A black party bus limo pulled up to the federal prison in Sumterville where Brown was expected to surrender. She was required to surrender before noon.

CONFIRMED: Former Congresswoman #CorrineBrown has turned herself in to federal prison. A bishop who was on this rental limo bus with her tells me her demeanor was #humble." @ActionNewsJax #ANJaxbreaking pic.twitter.com/0c9wIcW1DN — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne spoke with Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando pastor, who greeted Brown on the limo bus as it dropped her off at prison.

"She had a humble demeanor. Very emotional, but yet graceful," he said. "And as soon as I got on the bus, she greeted me with a smile and a hug and said, ‘Pray.’"

A federal judge agreed to honor Brown’s request to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that she serve her time in a facility close to Northeast Florida.

"She had a humble demeanor. Very emotional, but yet graceful. And as soon as I got on the bus, she greeted me with a smile & a hug and said, 'Pray,'" said Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, who was with #CorrineBrown as limo bus dropped her off at prison.

The Bureau of Prisons website says FCI Coleman’s satellite camp has 391 inmates. It’s part of a larger complex, which includes two high security penitentiaries and a low security federal correctional institution, in addition to the medium security correctional institution that’s adjacent to the satellite camp.

Follow @jennaANjax for the very latest from outside the prison.

A man who's been waiting out here for #CorrineBrown just got into this black bus. It stopped, put its hazards on, let him in, then drove into prison. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4CQuRR6ZiK — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Original story: Former congresswoman Corrine Brown must turn herself in to prison by noon Monday.

Brown was sentenced last month to five years for 18 convictions of fraud for filing false tax returns and more, and the 71-year-old lost her fight to remain out of prison while she appeals.

Sources tell Action News Jax that she plans to turn herself in to Federal Corrections Institution Coleman’s minimum-security satellite camp in Sumterville.

Action News Jax reporter Jenna Bourne is in Sumterville awaiting Brown's arrival.

When she asked Brown's appellate co-counsel Ryan MacFarland if Brown has turned herself in yet, he said, "No comment" and hung up on her.

I just asked #CorrineBrown's appellate co-counsel Ryan McFarland whether his client has turned herself in to prison yet. He said, "No comment." Then he hung up on me. Website shows he graduated from law school last year. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/Q1x9dc0nuq pic.twitter.com/gsHcTWVbLd — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Live in 10 min on FOX30 @ActionNewsJax with a look at what daily life will be like for former Congresswoman #CorrineBrown in prison. Required to turn herself in by noon https://t.co/xuxllePK6j pic.twitter.com/R5ec2jrEZX — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

The prison complex houses nearly 2,000 male and female inmates who are subject to between five to six head counts a day.

Inmates at Coleman prison camp, where #CorrineBrown is expected to turn herself in today, get 5-6 head counts a day. Every inmate is assigned to a job after they're medically cleared. Live in 10 min on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/r78qM4Q0iG — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Every inmate at the camp is assigned to a job after they are medically cleared by health services.

The admission and orientation handbook says Brown will receive a physical examination within her first two weeks.

#CorrineBrown will join about 400 other inmates at Coleman minimum security prison camp today. Former Congresswoman was sentenced to 5 years for fraud, filing false tax returns & more. Brown lost fight to remain out of prison while she appeals. I'm live at 5 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Nr658BmE7v — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Brown will be allowed to have 30 people on her visitation list.

When Brown is not working, she can spend time at the camp’s recreation yard, which has basketball, bocce, racquetball, horseshoe, softball and soccer facilities.

She can also go to the leisure center where she can find the art room, billiards tables and games like checkers and scrabble.

#CorrineBrown will be allowed to spend up to $275 a month at the prison camp commissary on items like hygiene products, snacks and instant coffee. Live in 5 min on @WOKVNews, and then at 6:55 and 7 a.m. on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/QOJsJ3PlHe — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

Brown will be allowed to spend up $275 a month at the commissary on hygiene products, snacks and instant coffee.

Brown will continue to collect her congressional pension while she’s in prison until the appeals process has been exhausted.

Whitey Bulger, Mexican drug lord & attempted suicide bomber among inmates at federal prison complex where #CorrineBrown will serve 5 year sentence. https://t.co/FZj653E7vy Follow @jennaANjax outside FCI Coleman for updates as noon report deadline nears. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6nhoPyAZtK — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) January 29, 2018

#CorrineBrown has less than 2 hours to turn herself in to prison. Last month, she was sentenced to 5 years for her 18 convictions on charges of fraud, filing false tax returns and more. https://t.co/Q1x9dc0nuq @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/F0NvXphEv7 — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 29, 2018

