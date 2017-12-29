Corrine Brown's attorneys appeal decision that she cannot stay out of prison during appeal process

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - DOCUMENT: Brown's motion for release pending appeal
Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown's new attorneys on Friday filed her appeal of a judge's decision not to let her remain out of prison while she appeals her convictions.
Included in the footnote of the appeal filed Friday was a poem called "Topsy Turvy World" by William Brighty Rands.
Last week, a judge denied a motion that would keep Brown out on bond during the appeal process and ordered her to report to the institution designated by the Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 29 by noon.
A judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison and three years of supervised release on Dec. 4.
In May, a jury convicted Brown on 18 counts in a federal fraud trial for stealing from the charity One Door for Education, filing false tax returns and other charges.
Brown's former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, was sentenced to 48 months in jail for conspiracy to commit mail/wire fraud and theft of government funds.
Carla Wiley, president of One Door for Education, was sentenced to 21 months in prison and a three-year supervised release for her part in Brown's fraud case.
