  • Couple who attacked Georgia mother, daughter over cold chicken will serve jail time

    By: Kaitlyn Chana , Action News Jax

    Updated:

    A Georgia couple caught on camera beating up a mother and teenage daughter over cold chicken were sentenced on Friday in Camden County.

    Nathaniel Smith was sentenced to at least eight years while Latasha Smith was given two years.

    While in court, both Latasha and Nathaniel Smith claimed the attack, which happened in Baxley in Appling County, started because a drive-thru window was closed on their arm.

    But police say otherwise. Investigators said the suspects attacked business owner Jeanette Norris and her daughter over portion size and the temperature of their food. 

    The victims say their physical wounds have healed, but the emotional pain will forever live on in their hearts. 

    “The two of you took away the trust I had of people. Not everybody – but I do look at everything differently now,” Norris said.

    READ KAITLYN CHANA'S TWEETS FROM THE COURTROOM:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories