0 Discount store could head to Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood

A discount store could soon be headed to a Springfield neighborhood.

People who live in the area said they are not welcoming the idea.

“Living right next door to me, probably not,” resident Kiara Kummer said. Kummer said the store would be going up just feet away from her front door.

“I would be kind of concerned with the people who are around our house late at night,” Kummer said.

Action News Jax got the preliminary site plans for the project and the free-standing discount store would be on about an acre of land off West 8th Street and Silver Street.

“There’s a bus stop right there, I mean you’ll have people getting off and bring the property value down,” resident, Charles Horan said.

The city issued a mobility fee calculation certificate to concept development and that fee pays for offsite transportation improvement.

But besides the traffic, there are concerns that the locally owned businesses would suffer.

“The mom and pop stores in Springfield have been here a long time and people love them and they do really well and I wouldn’t want to see something else put them out of business,” homeowner, Michelle Gilliam said.

Even though new business is being welcomed in an area that is in the revitalizing stages, homeowners said they want something better fit for the neighborhood.

“We’ve got so many places coming in that I’d like to see us match that kind of vibe a little bit more than a discount store,” Gilliam said.



