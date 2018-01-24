Dog park and cafe coming to Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - A wooded area in Neptune beach will soon be transformed into a place where both people and dogs can hang out.
BrewHound, a fusion of dog park, beer garden and coffeehouse, will be located in the area of Atlantic and Florida boulevards.
The dog park will require a membership, but co-owner Lauren Wyckoff said anyone is welcome with their dogs on leash in the porch area. The porch will feature dog-friendly hikes, camps and "adventures of all kinds," according to BrewHound.
Co-owner Jason Underwood said BrewHound will provide a coffee as well as local brews and wines.
The plan is to start clearing the underbrush at the end of February and Wyckoff and Underwood hope to open BrewHound in the fall.
