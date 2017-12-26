'Don't give up:' Letters of hope sent to Navy veteran with heart failure

0

Personalized cards are providing hope to a retired Navy chief who is dying of heart failure.

The holidays are usually a difficult time because Russ Benner feels depressed, but receiving cards from all around the world has had a positive effect on him.

Cards with touching messages line the walls in his home, and precious letters are displayed on his table. Each note encourages this veteran to keep fighting.

Benner said most of the cards say, “Don’t give up. Don’t quit.”

He was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and his doctor told him it’s important that he doesn’t take any day for granted.

“People have shared stories from their own hearts and from their families dealing with the same situation I have,” Benner said.

The written words provide him with strength. He shared one card that reads in part, “This heart condition is not the end! Keep fighting and do your best to stay positive.”

Many of the cards include personalized notes, signatures, and homemade add-ons. These cards come from near and far. Benner has received letters from Hawaii as well as from people in Jacksonville.

The cards and letters started coming after Benner shared his story on social media and asked for some cards to brighten up his Christmas.

“There is a lot of well wishes and 'Merry Christmas, brother -- you and your family are in my prayers,'” Benner said.

He’s read every card numerous times.

“This is the best Christmas I’ve ever had. And hopefully, it’s not my last,” Benner said.

Benner said he plans to respond to the 700 people who have provided him with hope.

“I thank you all in advance for being a part of my final wishes,” Benner said.

If you’d like to send Benner a card, please address it to Russell Benner, TMC, U.S.N., Retired 6367 Lamar Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244.



