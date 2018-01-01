SUV crashes into Jacksonville apartment complex

An SUV slammed into a building at a Southside apartment complex in the early morning hours Monday.
It happened at the Heather Ridge apartments on Barnes Road.
The crash took out the staircase leading up to the second floor. The SUV ended up inches from a bedroom.
Frank Clough said the vehicle belongs to a female friend and that her roommate took it without her knowledge.
“She looks around for her keys, and her keys are gone,” Clough said. “He just took a ride without her knowledge or nothing, and now she don't know what to do.”
Clough also claimed the driver had been drinking, but that has yet to be confirmed by Jacksonville police.
Overall, it was a fairly busy night for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. As of noon, at least seven people had been arrested for DUI.
