  • Driver killed after hitting power pole on Jacksonville's Southside

    Updated:

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Touchton Road near Southside Boulevard.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the driver appears to have been going too fast and lost control, hitting a power pole. 

    He was pronounced dead on scene.

    Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police work to clear the crash. 

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: