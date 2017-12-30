Driver killed after hitting power pole on Jacksonville's Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash on Touchton Road near Southside Boulevard.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the driver appears to have been going too fast and lost control, hitting a power pole.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police work to clear the crash.
NEW PICTURES of deadly crash on Touchton Road. @JSOPIO says driver crashed into power pole. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/sPktxrMDG7— Ashley Hollander (@AshleyANjax) December 30, 2017
