Jacksonville man accused of possessing AR-556 on Edward Waters College campus

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was arrested after an AR-15 was seized from an Edward Waters College dorm room, the school's administration said. 

    Quantez Sirmons, 20, an EWC employee, was arrested Tuesday after campus staff took the firearm from a Tiger Landing dorm room, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

    The police report, however, said a AR-556 had been found in the dorm room. 

    The suspect allowed campus staff to retrieve the weapon from the dorm room. The rifle had one magazine containing one 223 round, the police report said.

    In addition, the report said Sirmons had attended the Jacksonville college, but does not say whether he is currently enrolled. 

    An officer responded to the scene, arrested Sirmons and took him to a pretrial detention facility. 

    Officials from the college said they have zero tolerance for weapons and firearms on campus.

    An alert was allegedly sent to EWC students, but several students told Action News Jax they didn't receive the alert. 

