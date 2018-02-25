Elderly man headed to St. Augustine Flea Market reported missing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is looking for an elderly man last seen Saturday morning.
Silvio Giovanniello, 83, was last seen at about 8 a.m. on Hawthorne Road in St. Augustine.
He was supposed to be headed to the St. Augustine Flea Market on SR 207 and I-95, the Sheriff's Office said.
Giovanniello was driving a 2004 Kia Sadona Van with a handicap plate vertically placed on his car with Florida tag CJK5. The van has a motorized scooter mount attached to it.
Giovanniello has gray hair and brown eyes. He also now has a full beard, the Sheriff's Office said.
Giovanniello has not returned home and is in need of medication. Anyone who has seen him or know his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
