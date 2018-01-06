  • Elderly man shot to death near Jacksonville gas station

    By: Action News Jax

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 60s was killed Saturday afternoon in shooting near a Jacksonville Shell gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. 

    Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of North Edgewood and Lowell avenues.

    Police are actively investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses. Investigators said there might have been a robbery attempt that preceded the deadly shooting.

    Police said the suspect likely fled on foot. Currently, no other information on the suspect is available.

