Elderly man shot to death near Jacksonville gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in his 60s was killed Saturday afternoon in shooting near a Jacksonville Shell gas station, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.
Police said the shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at a gas station near the intersection of North Edgewood and Lowell avenues.
Sgt. Marc Musser says a man in his 60s was shot and killed around 2:30p.m. near this gas station. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/naRkAS7qhp— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 6, 2018
Police are actively investigating the scene and interviewing witnesses. Investigators said there might have been a robbery attempt that preceded the deadly shooting.
Police said the suspect likely fled on foot. Currently, no other information on the suspect is available.
#JSO tells me they’re interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video from local businesses. Detectives say before the shooting there may have been a robbery attempt. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/Xg3zgdQjrQ— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 6, 2018
No details of suspect information is being released, however, JSO says the shooter was on foot. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/az5qTXsCbq— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) January 6, 2018
