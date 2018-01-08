Ex-chief of Staff of former rep. Corrine Brown has surrendered to serve his prison sentence

0

Former Northeast Florida Democratic Congresswoman Corrine Brown’s ex-Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons has surrendered to serve his federal prison sentence.

The Bureau of Prisons confirms to WOKV that Simmons went in to BOP custody at Federal Correctional Institution Cumberland’s satellite camp today, which was his scheduled surrender date.

#CorrineBrown co-conspirator Ronnie Simmons turns himself in to Federal Correctional Institution satellite camp in Cumberland, Maryland. He was sentenced last month to 4 years in prison. @ActionNewsJax #ANJaxBreaking pic.twitter.com/d4xCjfTSFO — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 8, 2018

The BOP website describes this facility as a minimum security satellite camp adjacent to FCI Cumberland, which is medium security. The facility is in Maryland, which is where Simmons lives.

The BOP confirms Simmons is assigned to the satellite camp, but per policy, they will not discuss if Simmons faces any future transfer to a different facility.

Brown, Simmons, and the President of “One Door For Education” Carla Wiley were all involved in a federal fraud case. Simmons and Wiley both pleaded guilty and testified against Brown, who was ultimately convicted on 18 of 22 federal charges. The trio solicited hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations to “One Door”, but used the money instead on personal expenses and lavish events, according to the evidence and testimony laid out at trial.

In addition to pleading guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection to the “One Door” scheme, Simmons also pleaded guilty to theft of government funds. He admits to getting his sister a ghost job with the House of Representatives, where she collected a salary- from which Simmons took money- while doing little to no work in return.

Simmons was sentenced to four years, which is actually more than what the guidelines in the case called for. Wiley was sentenced to one year and nine months, and Brown was sentenced to five years. Both Brown and Wiley have been told to voluntarily surrender later this month. All three had been hoping to avoid prison outright, and prosecutors had recommended some leniency for Wiley and Simmons because of their cooperation in the case.

#CorrineBrown's appeal of judge's denial of bond pending release focused on juror that was dismissed during deliberations. U.S. Attorney's Office argues dismissal does not rise to level of a "substantial" issue that would be likely to result in reversal on appeal. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/SwlfwIDlfz — Jenna Bourne (@jennaANjax) January 8, 2018

Brown continues to maintain her innocence, saying she put too much trust in Simmons and mismanaged her personal finances and her office. She is appealing her sentence and convictions. Brown previously motioned for a new trial or judgement of acquittal, but was denied by the US District Judge who oversaw the trial and sentencing.

