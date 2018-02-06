0 Exclusive images give first look inside Jacksonville high-rise after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - To view more photos scroll LEFT above

For the first time, Action News Jax can show you the inside of a Jacksonville apartment building where a fire forced more than 200 people out of their homes.

Those men and women have been waiting to return to Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments since mid-December.

On Wednesday, some of them will be able to move back in.

Since the fire, Action News Jax has investigated a series of problems at Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments, ranging from asbestos contamination to the fire pump not working during the fire.

A HUD spokesperson said tenants on the first and fifth floors will be the first to return home on Wednesday and Thursday.

Photos sent to Action News Jax by a source show a tenant’s belongings boxed up and covered with a plastic sheet inside a unit with broken asbestos caution tape on the door.

“We are very poor people. We don’t have nothing. The only things that we have is inside those apartments,” said Jorge Prieto, who has called Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments home for 12 years.

Images from our source also show reconstruction work and asbestos abatement inside.

Jacksonville Fire Marshal Chief Kevin Jones said the eighth floor is still off limits.

Another photo shows tenants’ food in trash bags, which were thrown out.

“I had $300 worth of food in my refrigerator -- a lot of meat, a lot of vegetables. Things that cost money,” Prieto said.

On Monday, Action News Jax uncovered that the Jacksonville Fire Marshal cleared Jacksonville Townhouse Apartments to begin allowing tenants to return -- a development tenants didn’t even know about.

“Everything that we know, we got from you. And that’s a fact,” Prieto said.

Jones said lifesaving systems like sprinklers, smoke detectors and fire alarms are all working now.

A HUD spokesperson also confirmed Tuesday that the building was treated for bedbug and roach infestations after the fire.

Cambridge Management spokesperson Katelynn DeSart said management will contact tenants returning to the first and fifth floors directly to coordinate their return home.

DeSart said management will schedule more move-ins for additional floors next week.

