Experts warn of mosquitoes showing up near salt marshes

The last few days Northeast Florida have been gorgeous, with lots of sun and warmer temperatures.
But with the warmth comes mosquitoes. Experts say they’re starting to see a lot of them near the salt marsh areas.
“Mosquitoes are super annoying. I kayak a lot so I’m on the Northside and the mosquitos are really bad,” neighbor Neil Duncan said.
Experts say they’ve also been getting a lot of calls about gnats or no-see-ums. They say they’re out a lot during dawn and dusk.
“I had a problem with those at the beach actually last week and there was some on campus, one of the fields has them,” Natalie Musso, another neighbor, said.
Experts say no-see-ums can be so small that they can fly right through your screened in porch
“Those are even worse than mosquitoes because they leave red dots on you everywhere,” Duncan said.
Repellents help deter both mosquitoes and gnats.
