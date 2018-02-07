Extra security at Atlantic Coast High School after concern over social media posts by students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There will be extra security at Atlantic Coast High School on Wednesday after social media posts with “inflammatory language” were made by students.
A concerned parent tells Action News Jax that some white students plan to wear Confederate flag shirts to school while some black students plan to wear all black clothing.
Principal Zeina Spaulding sent a letter home to parents and guardians Tuesday about the social media posts.
While not specifying the nature of the posts, the letter said there were "no specific or credible threats associated with the posts," and the posts were not made on campus.
Dear Parents and Guardians,
We are providing you with this letter to inform you of a social media post circulating among students, the proactive measures we are taking to address it, and the steps you can take to partner with us in maintaining a safe and positive environment at Atlantic Coast High School.
School administration has become aware of posts on social media by students with inflammatory language. While there are no specific or credible threats associated with the posts, and the posts were not made on campus, they raised concerns about the misuse of social media by students, and the negative impact they can have on our campus. As a result, school leaders are taking the opportunity to proactively address this with students immediately through incorporating discussions on the impact of social media in all of our English courses. We are also planning events and a Parent Academy course featuring community partners to help further this important dialogue.
Providing a safe learning environment is paramount to the success of our school, and it requires both a parent and student commitment. Young students tend to have an impulsive approach to social media, and may not understand that each post or image and text shared creates a permanent digital footprint. I am encouraging you to discuss how to use social media responsibly, and to monitor their activity daily. In addition, please take some time to remind them of the roles they share in contributing to the safety of our campus, and how poor choices on social media can result in serious and often life-altering consequences.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at (904) 538 - 5120.
Sincerely,
Zeina Spaulding
Principal
Atlantic Coast High School
khanachetz@duvalschools.org
904-538-5120
